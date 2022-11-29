World Challenge Woods Golf

Tiger Woods stands on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on July 14, 2022, on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. Woods was out before he was officially back, withdrawing from his Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

 Alastair Grant/AP

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that "I don't have much left in this leg."

He also doesn't have much hope the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is out as LIV Golf's leader.


