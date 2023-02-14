Woods Return Golf

Tiger Woods tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament on Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

