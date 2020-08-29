Name: Tim Bolin
Residence: 3257 Forest Drive
Profession: Retired Math Teacher
Education: BA Math Education (Wyoming 1977); MEd Curriculum & instruction (Wyoming 1979)
Experience: 30 years teaching Math and Computer electives at McCormick JH
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have been attending LCSD1 Board meetings for more than 20 years, so I believe I can provide a historical perspective as well as a former educator perspective.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1) Education Funding- As Board members we need to communicate with our legislators about our funding needs using personalized stories.
2) Communication-As a Board we need to continue to improve our communication with all of our stakeholders so they can see our vision for educating the students in LCSD1.
3) We need to effectively monitor the District's progress towards educating all students in LCSD1 in such as way that will allow them to reach their goals.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
1) I will always listen to our stakeholders to make sure we are meeting the educational needs of our students.
2) I have fought to get more diversity on our LCSD1 Board.
3) I have worked to make sure we have schedules in our secondary schools that give allow our students the opportunity to be successful.