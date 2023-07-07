US Championships Tinch Athletics

Former Pittsburg State hurdler Cordell Tinch, center, competes in the 110-meter hurdles final at the Arkansas Grand Prix on June 23, 2023, Fayetteville, Ark.

 Shawn Price/Pittsburg State via AP

Just seven months ago, the hurdler with the fastest time in the world this season wasn't even hurdling at all. Cordell Tinch was selling the latest versions of cell phones and watches at a store in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The 22-year-old was just waiting to unlock the newest version of himself after a three-year hiatus and a training schedule that included nothing more than an occasional pickup basketball game.

