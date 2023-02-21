...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized higher amounts up to 12 inches possible.
Northeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph could produce blowing
and drifting snow. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...Winter Storm Warning from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST
Thursday. Wind Chill Watch from Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
This Dec. 16, 2022, photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a Pacific pocket mouse named Sir Patrick Stewart. On Feb. 8, 2023, Stewart received a Guinness World Records title for longevity for being the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days.
SAN DIEGO — A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity.
A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat — after "Star Trek" actor Sir Patrick Stewart — received the Guinness approval Wednesday as the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced after a certification ceremony.
Pat was born at the at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 14, 2013, under a conservation breeding program, the alliance said.
The Pacific pocket mouse, which weighs as much as three pennies, is the smallest mouse species in North America and gets its name from cheek pouches the animals use to carry food and nesting materials, the wildlife alliance said.
The mouse once had a range stretching from Los Angeles south to the Tijuana River Valley but the population plunged after 1932 because of human encroachment and habitat destruction, the alliance said.
The mouse was thought to be extinct for 20 years until tiny, isolated populations were rediscovered in 1994 in Dana Point in Orange County but the species remains endangered, the alliance said.
In 2012, the alliance began a breeding program to help save the mouse from extinction. Last year, the alliance recorded 117 pups born in a record 31 litters. Many of the mice will be reintroduced to the wild this spring, the alliance said.
A new population of Pacific pocket mice was established in Orange County's Laguna Coast Wilderness Park and the mice began breeding without human assistance in 2017, the alliance said.
Though it doesn't receive the publicity of larger and more charismatic species, the Pacific pocket mouse is critical to its ecosystem because the mice disperse the seeds of native plants and their digging encourages plant growth, the alliance said.
"This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species," said Debra Shier, who established and oversees the conservation program. "It's indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest."