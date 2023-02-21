Guinness Record Winning Mouse

This Dec. 16, 2022, photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a Pacific pocket mouse named Sir Patrick Stewart. On Feb. 8, 2023, Stewart received a Guinness World Records title for longevity for being the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days.

 Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP

SAN DIEGO — A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity.

A Pacific pocket mouse named Pat — after "Star Trek" actor Sir Patrick Stewart — received the Guinness approval Wednesday as the oldest living mouse in human care at the ripe age of 9 years and 209 days, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced after a certification ceremony.

