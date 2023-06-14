No outside drinks or beverages, alcoholic or otherwise, are permitted into the park. All aluminum bottles, cans, thermoses, water bottles are prohibited. 

All items are subject to a security search. Everyone is allowed one purse, fanny pack or clutch that does not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches or one clear bag. Also permitted is extra clothing (if carried loosely or in a clear bag), flat seat cushions and medical items and diaper bags, after inspection.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus