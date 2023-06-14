.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
Isolated rain showers and scattered weak thunderstorms are
expected this afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts in excess of
50mph are possible in the rain showers and weak thunderstorms at
times through approximately 8pm. Severe thunderstorms are not
expected this afternoon and evening.
