University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the football during the Cowboys' 28-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — Junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Wyoming Cowboys football team for violations of team rules, University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Monday.

Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. He will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current fall 2022 semester so that he can complete his classes for this semester.


