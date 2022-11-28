...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the
Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte,
Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland,
Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner
counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and
Scottsbluff.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the football during the Cowboys' 28-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics
LARAMIE — Junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Wyoming Cowboys football team for violations of team rules, University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Monday.
Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. He will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current fall 2022 semester so that he can complete his classes for this semester.
“Titus Swen’s personal conduct is below the standard necessary to be a member of Cowboys football,” Bohl said in a news release.
There will be no further comment from Coach Bohl or other Wyoming athletics personnel regarding Swen’s dismissal, the news release said.
Swen led the UW backfield with 1,039 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He had his career-best game just two weeks ago, rushing for 212 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 20-17 home loss to Boise State.
The Forth Worth, Texas, native spent three seasons with the Cowboys. As a true freshman, Swen ran for 337 yards and one touchdown in 2019. Swen opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, Swen served as the main backup for star running back Xazavian Valladay. As a sophomore, Swen collected 785 yards and seven touchdowns on 132 attempts. His biggest run of the season came against Utah State, where he gashed the Aggies for a 98-yard score, tying the UW record for longest run in school history.
This season was Swen’s first opportunity to be the main back in Laramie, a role he thrived in for the majority of the season. In UW’s season-opener against Illinois, Swen ran for 98 yards on 17 carries.
Bruised ribs kept Swen’s productivity down for the next two weeks, but the junior bounced back with 102 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 17-14 upset win over Air Force in Laramie. Five weeks later, Swen gashed Utah State for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cowboys retain Jim Bridger’s Rifle over the Aggies.
Swen nearly led the Cowboys to a big upset win over Boise State on Nov. 19, but backup quarterback Jayden Clemons was intercepted three times in 16 pass attempts, two of which came in the final three minutes of the game. Swen’s career-high 212 yards wasn’t enough to propel UW into the top spot of the Mountain Division with one week left to play in the regular season.
Swen’s final game as a Cowboy was a 30-0 loss to Fresno State on the road last weekend. Swen struggled to gain much of anything on the ground, finishing with 75 yards on 24 attempts for an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
Swen surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season against the Bulldogs last weekend, finishing with 1,039 yards, which ranks No. 6 in the Mountain West. He became the 12th running back in school history to run for 1,000 yards in a season.
For his career, Swen totaled 2,161 yards and 16 touchdowns on 406 attempts for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Swen was not available to the media following UW’s loss to Boise State or for last week’s weekly press conference.
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.