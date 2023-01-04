SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, spoke to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their first meeting of the year, Tuesday, Jan. 3, regarding funding.
“The philosophy is to put as much money away as possible so we can fund future costs with that money that’s reserved,” said Kolb. “Government wastes money. They’re known for doing that so the question is ‘Where do you want to wasted?’ Do you want to waste it on the state or local level or do we put it away for the State of Wyoming when the times aren’t as good as they are now?”
Kolb pointed out that he sat on the county commission board for eight years and was “always complaining about what the state’s doing with the money.”
He said that he hopes to have a better relationship legislatively with current board members than the legislature has had in the past.
Kolb revealed that since there is $1 billion available in the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account, Gov. Mark Gordon is proposing to put away half in a permanent reserve.
According to a Wyoming Tribune Eagle, (WTE), Dec. 14, 2022 news article, Gordon recommended $412 million to be transferred to the Wyoming Permanent Mineral Trust Fund while making it clear that there were many spending priorities within the General Fund and Budget Reserve Account, totaling an additional $500 million.
“I’d be satisfied with that and go along with the governor’s proposed budget,” Kolb said. “I think that’d be a good compromise.”
He asked, “I understand we all have needs in the government to fund things, but frankly, when you don’t have the money coming in next year, then what do you do?
“It’s human nature that we want to make it better, but we’re Wyoming and it comes and goes.”
Kolb mentioned that the Senate favors the proposal, but the House is not.
“It’s been a battle,” he said. “Turn-over is huge in the House and that makes it harder for them to understand this.”
Kolb said that he looks “forward to being more productive.”
Chairman West asked Kolb what the current status is for educational funding.
“It hasn’t improved,” Kolb answered.
In the WTE article, Gordon stated his requests for exceptions outside of the general fund, such as $248 million to the Permanent Land Fund for Education and a $70.4 million external cost adjustment for K-12 school districts. The appropriations would come from the nearly $1 billion in revenue available in the School Foundation Program.
“I think we can accomplish more together,” Kolb told the board of commissioners.
Commissioner Mary Thoman agreed.
She said, “We’re embarking on a new day in Sweetwater County. We have new opportunities with a new Senate.”
The Wyoming Legislature meets in General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The session typically lasts 40 days.