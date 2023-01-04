John Kolb

Wyoming Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, put his two cents in as he suggests how to save for a rainy day in the state of Wyoming during the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, spoke to the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners during their first meeting of the year, Tuesday, Jan. 3, regarding funding.

“The philosophy is to put as much money away as possible so we can fund future costs with that money that’s reserved,” said Kolb. “Government wastes money. They’re known for doing that so the question is ‘Where do you want to wasted?’ Do you want to waste it on the state or local level or do we put it away for the State of Wyoming when the times aren’t as good as they are now?”

