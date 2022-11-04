...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers 5
and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Today in Wyoming history: In 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was elected the nation's first woman governor, when she was elected in a special election to fill the term of her late husband, who had been governor. She would serve until 1927, when she would leave office after having narrowly lost the 1926 election. She refused to campaign in either election, but remained popular nonetheless. Her 1926 loss is likely attributable to her refusal to campaign, which her opponent did do, and her strong support for Prohibition. She would later serve in Franklin Roosevelt's administration and Truman administration as the head of the United States Mint.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1943, a United States Army Air Corps bomber crashed near Evanston.