...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE WEATHER
WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS
AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
