Today in Wyoming history: In 1945, trains were halted west of Green River as a bridge was destroyed by fire.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1833, Eliza Stewart Boyd was born in Crawford County, Pennsylvania. She became the first woman in the U.S. to be selected to serve on a jury when she served on a grand jury in Laramie in 1870.

