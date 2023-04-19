...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1877, Crazy Horse and his followers, numbering 2000 warriors, surrender. Crazy Horse had spent much, probably the overwhelming majority, of his free life in Wyoming, although he widely ranged throughout the region. He was present at the Grattan "Massacre" in 1854, at which time he would have been about 14 years old. He is believed to have participated in the Fetterman Fight and the Wagon Box Fight. He was a notable figure at Little BigHorn, fought in 1876. His 1877 surrender shows how far Sioux and Cheyenne fortunes had declined in less than a year.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1920, Caroline Lockhart, attorney Ernest J. Goppert, Sr., Princeton educated dude rancher Irving H. “Larry” Larom, Sid Eldred, Clarence Williams and William Loewert met to organize the Cody Stampede rodeo. The use of the term "rodeo" was intentionally avoided, as the group thought it sounded too much like a dude word -- which was somewhat ironic, as at least Lockhart and Larom were transplants who had profited from Western romanticism.