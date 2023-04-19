Today in Wyoming history: In 1877, Crazy Horse and his followers, numbering 2000 warriors, surrender. Crazy Horse had spent much, probably the overwhelming majority, of his free life in Wyoming, although he widely ranged throughout the region. He was present at the Grattan "Massacre" in 1854, at which time he would have been about 14 years old. He is believed to have participated in the Fetterman Fight and the Wagon Box Fight. He was a notable figure at Little BigHorn, fought in 1876. His 1877 surrender shows how far Sioux and Cheyenne fortunes had declined in less than a year.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1920, Caroline Lockhart, attorney Ernest J. Goppert, Sr., Princeton educated dude rancher Irving H. “Larry” Larom, Sid Eldred, Clarence Williams and William Loewert met to organize the Cody Stampede rodeo. The use of the term "rodeo" was intentionally avoided, as the group thought it sounded too much like a dude word -- which was somewhat ironic, as at least Lockhart and Larom were transplants who had profited from Western romanticism.

comments powered by Disqus