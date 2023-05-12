...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie
Range and Southwest Platte County, Converse County Lower
Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Goshen
County, Laramie Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until Noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&