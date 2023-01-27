Today in Wyoming history: In 1943, contact was reestablished with Jackson after the town had been isolated due to a snowstorm. The period of no contact was six days.
This was not really an unusual event at the time. Prior to advancements in 4x4 vehicles, brought about due to World War II, it was nearly impossible to remove significant amounts of snow from mountain passes, and towns located in mountain valleys were routinely cut off from contact with the outside for days and even weeks. This was particularly true for Jackson. Indeed, this was so much the case that a book written in the 1950s, by a screenwriter who lived in the town off and on during the 40s and 50s, maintained that the "Cocktail Hour In Jackson Hole" was the entire winter, as the town was completely cut off from the outside during that time and engaged in one huge party all winter long. No doubt that was an exaggeration, but there was some truth to the statement.
Less romantic, an irony of the situation is that up until the 1970s Jackson was not regarded as a particularly desirable place to live. This was very much the case prior to 1950. Prior to 1950 agriculture, together with government agencies, formed the economic base of the town, but even there the homesteads that had been filed there were very late ones and were not the most enviable to have, as the ranches in the valley had to combat the weather and were so extremely isolated. It is only the modern 4x4 snow plow that has made Jackson the winter vacation spot it is, and by extension, the home of many wealthy people.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1948, the coldest day of the year for Laramie occurred on this day, when the temperature dropped to -28F.