Today in Wyoming history: In 1891, the Legislature approved a Great Seal, but the matter resulted in an embarrassing controversy as one Legislator switched his design for the one actually approved. Neither the original approved seal nor the bogus seal were used during the controversy. A later seal was approved, which ended the matter.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1888, the great blizzard of 1888 came into Wyoming in full force. The storm is regarded as the worst storm in Wyoming's history, killing a fair number of people and hundreds, if not thousands of cattle. The winter itself was the worst in Wyoming's history and was devastating to the livestock industry of the Northern Plains, putting many ranches permanently out of business and causing operational changes amongst those that survived.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus