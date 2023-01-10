...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH.
Isolated wind gusts 85 to 95 MPH are possible along the
Interstate 25 corridor in eastern Platte County.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County
including the cities of Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. The strongest winds
are expected during the late morning and early afternoon hours
on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Winds of this magnitude can also
lead to property damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1891, the Legislature approved a Great Seal, but the matter resulted in an embarrassing controversy as one Legislator switched his design for the one actually approved. Neither the original approved seal nor the bogus seal were used during the controversy. A later seal was approved, which ended the matter.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1888, the great blizzard of 1888 came into Wyoming in full force. The storm is regarded as the worst storm in Wyoming's history, killing a fair number of people and hundreds, if not thousands of cattle. The winter itself was the worst in Wyoming's history and was devastating to the livestock industry of the Northern Plains, putting many ranches permanently out of business and causing operational changes amongst those that survived.