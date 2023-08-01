...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western tier of counties
of the Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Laramie,
Torrington, Lusk, Wheatland, Scottsbluff and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Today in Wyoming history: In 1985, the worst flood in Wyoming's history occurred in Cheyenne when the town was struck by a severe thunderstorm. Property loss was $65 million in 1985 dollars. Twelve deaths and 70 injuries occurred with particularly horrific flooding occurring in downtown Cheyenne. The event happened in the evening, and people were caught unaware, including attendees of a downtown Cheyenne movie theater.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1985, a category 3 tornado occurred outside of Sheridan.
(Thanks Wyoming State Historical Society)
