Today in Wyoming history: In 1985, the worst flood in Wyoming's history occurred in Cheyenne when the town was struck by a severe thunderstorm. Property loss was $65 million in 1985 dollars. Twelve deaths and 70 injuries occurred with particularly horrific flooding occurring in downtown Cheyenne. The event happened in the evening, and people were caught unaware, including attendees of a downtown Cheyenne movie theater.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1985, a category 3 tornado occurred outside of Sheridan.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus