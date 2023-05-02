Today in Wyoming history: In 1898, Wyoming National Guard companies activated for service in the Philippines were ordered to report to Camp Richards near Cheyenne.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1933, Nellie Tayloe Ross became the Director of the Mints, an office she would hold until 1953.
(Thanks On This Day)
