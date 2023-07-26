Today in Wyoming history: In 1977, a Thunderbird pilot's aircraft crashed at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, resulting in the death of the pilot.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1922, a grasshopper infestation darkened Sheridan's skies.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus