Today in Wyoming history: In 1873, Gov. John Campbell approved an act creating Uinta County to build a courthouse and a jail in Evanston. The courthouse remains in that use today, and is the oldest courthouse in Wyoming that still serves in its original function. Johnson County's 1884 courthouse is the second oldest.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1854, Edward Gillette was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from the Yale Scientific School in 1876 and took a job with the U.S. Geological Survey. He later became locating engineer and chief draftsman for the Rio Grande and Western Railway and later a surveyor and civil engineer for the Burlington and Missouri Railroad. He was married to the daughter of H.A. Coffeen, who at one time was Wyoming’s Congressman. He was elected Wyoming State Treasurer in 1907 and served until 1911. He also served as Wyoming Water Superintendent. Gillette, Wyoming, is named after him.


