...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches across the Arlington/Elk Mountain and south Laramie
Range, and 3 to 6 inches for the south Laramie Range Foothills
and central Laramie county. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1873, Gov. John Campbell approved an act creating Uinta County to build a courthouse and a jail in Evanston. The courthouse remains in that use today, and is the oldest courthouse in Wyoming that still serves in its original function. Johnson County's 1884 courthouse is the second oldest.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1854, Edward Gillette was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from the Yale Scientific School in 1876 and took a job with the U.S. Geological Survey. He later became locating engineer and chief draftsman for the Rio Grande and Western Railway and later a surveyor and civil engineer for the Burlington and Missouri Railroad. He was married to the daughter of H.A. Coffeen, who at one time was Wyoming’s Congressman. He was elected Wyoming State Treasurer in 1907 and served until 1911. He also served as Wyoming Water Superintendent. Gillette, Wyoming, is named after him.