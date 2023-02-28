The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Snow Squall Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1230 PM MST.
* At 1155 AM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Warren
AFB, or 8 miles west of Cheyenne, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow.
Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility
rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile.
SOURCE...Radar and webcams.
IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous
within minutes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 6.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 337 and 359.
Locations impacted include...
Granite Springs Reservoir, Granite Springs Campground, Warren AFB,
Crystal Lake Reservoir, Warren Af Base, Crystal Lake Campground,
North Crow Campground and Ranchettes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads,
bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and
be prepared for a sudden loss of traction.
Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are
expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden
whiteout conditions.
&&
SNOW SQUALL...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County,
Goshen County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any areas that still have existing snowpack
will experience areas of blowing and drifting snow that will
create poor visibility and slick roads that will further make
driving conditions hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&