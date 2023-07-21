Today in Wyoming history: In 2010, the State Code was adopted by the Legislature.
The code of the west, as derived from the book Cowboy Ethics by James P. Owen and summarized as follows, is the official state code of Wyoming:
(i) Live each day with courage;
(ii) Take pride in your work;
(iii) Always finish what you start;
(iv) Do what has to be done;
(v) Be tough, but fair;
(vi) When you make a promise, keep it;
(vii) Ride for the brand;
(viii) Talk less, say more;
(ix) Remember that some things are not for sale;
(x) Know where to draw the line.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1890, a marble quarry opened near Rawlins.
(Thanks Wyoming State Historical Society)
