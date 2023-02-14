Today in Wyoming history: In 1870, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, in a vote of two to one, approved Esther Hobart Morris' application for Justice of the Peace. This made her the first woman Justice of the Peace in the United States. She served for just about nine months. She served the full length of her term but could not secure a renomination from either political party in Sweetwater County. Of the cases she precised over which were appealed, not one was reversed. She lived until 1902 and is buried in Cheyenne.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1955, "Wyoming" was adopted as the official song of Wyoming.

