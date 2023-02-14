...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65
MPH.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Platte and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Chugwater, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. In
Nebraska, Kimball and Cheyenne counties including the cities
of Kimball and Sidney.
* WHEN...5 AM MST until 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1870, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, in a vote of two to one, approved Esther Hobart Morris' application for Justice of the Peace. This made her the first woman Justice of the Peace in the United States. She served for just about nine months. She served the full length of her term but could not secure a renomination from either political party in Sweetwater County. Of the cases she precised over which were appealed, not one was reversed. She lived until 1902 and is buried in Cheyenne.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1955, "Wyoming" was adopted as the official song of Wyoming.
The lyrics are:
In the far and mighty West, Where the crimson sun seeks rest, There's a growing splendid State that lies above, On the breast of this great land; Where the massive Rockies stand, There's Wyoming young and strong, the State I love!
Chorus: Wyoming, Wyoming! Land of the sunlight clear! Wyoming, Wyoming! Land that we hold so dear! Wyoming, Wyoming! Precious art thou and thine! Wyoming, Wyoming! Beloved State of mine!
In the flowers wild and sweet, Colors rare and perfumes meet; There's the columbine so pure, the daisy too, Wild the rose and red it springs, White the button and its rings, Thou art loyal for they're red and white and blue,
Where thy peaks with crowned head, Rising till the sky they wed, Sit like snow queens ruling wood and stream and plain; 'Neath thy granite bases deep, 'Neath thy bosom's broadened sweep, Lie the riches that have gained and brought thee fame.
Other treasures thou dost hold, Men and women thou dost mould, True and earnest are the lives that thou dost raise, Strengthen thy children though dost teach, Nature's truth thou givest to each, Free and noble are thy workings and thy ways.
In the nation's banner free There's one star that has for me A radiance pure and splendor like the sun; Mine it is, Wyoming's star, Home it leads me near or far; O Wyoming! All my heart and love you've won!