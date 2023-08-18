Today in Wyoming history: In 1959, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred about 78 miles from Cody and Jackson.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1854, Lt. John L. Grattan, 6th U.S. Infantry, and 30 of his men were killed by Sioux Indians at a location on the Oregon Trail not far from Fort Laramie. The fight is regarded as sort of an early Western Plains Indian fight and an indication of things to come.
The entire episode was over a cow belonging to a Mormon Oregon Trail emigrant which had been taken by one of the Sioux and killed. The Sioux had offered reparations in the form of the emigrant's choice of a horse out of the Indian herd — which had been refused.
Grattan, who had led a detachment to the Sioux camp the following day, handled the matter very poorly and things got out of hand, whereupon shots were fired by the soldiers and returned by the much more numerous Sioux. Grattan's entire command of 30 soldiers was killed in the battle to the loss of one Sioux, Conquering Bear, who was the Sioux chief of the band in question, and who was likely killed with the very first shot of the battle.
Rather than retaliating, the U.S. Army declared that Grattan had exceeded his authority. An explosive situation was not allowed to escalate, but the seeds of distrust and future violence had been sewn. Gratten had handled the entire situation very badly.
(Thanks Wyoming Historical Society)
