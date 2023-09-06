Today in Wyoming history: In 1870, Laramie's Eliza A. Swain became the first woman in the United States to legally cast her vote.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1870, Nathaniel P. Langford sketched the first detailed map of Yellowstone Lake from the vantage point of Colter Peak.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus