...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TODAY DUE TO GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418,
419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely
Thursday afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Today in Wyoming history: In 1833, Eliza Stewart Boyd was born in Crawford County, Pennsylvania. She became the first woman in the U.S. to be selected to serve on a jury when she served on a grand jury in Laramie in 1870. She was a recently married teacher at the time. She was nominated to the Territorial Legislature in 1873 and was probably the first woman in the U.S. to hold that distinction. She also was an organizer of the Wyoming Literary and Library Association, a charter member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in 1883 and a Wyoming delegate to the Prohibition Party national convention in 1888.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1885, additional U.S. troops arrived in Wyoming in response to the Rock Springs Massacre. They escorted Chinese workers, against their wishes, back to Rock Springs.