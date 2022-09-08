Today in Wyoming history: In 1833, Eliza Stewart Boyd was born in Crawford County, Pennsylvania. She became the first woman in the U.S. to be selected to serve on a jury when she served on a grand jury in Laramie in 1870. She was a recently married teacher at the time. She was nominated to the Territorial Legislature in 1873 and was probably the first woman in the U.S. to hold that distinction. She also was an organizer of the Wyoming Literary and Library Association, a charter member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union in 1883 and a Wyoming delegate to the Prohibition Party national convention in 1888.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1885, additional U.S. troops arrived in Wyoming in response to the Rock Springs Massacre. They escorted Chinese workers, against their wishes, back to Rock Springs.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus