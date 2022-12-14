...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1854, Edward Gillette was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from the Yale Scientific School in 1876 and took a job with the U.S. Geological Survey. He later became locating engineer and chief draftsman for the Rio Grande and Western Railway and later a surveyor and civil engineer for the Burlington and Missouri Railroad. He was married to the daughter of H.A. Coffeen, who at one time was Wyoming’s Congressman. He was elected Wyoming State Treasurer in 1907 and served until 1911. He also served as Wyoming Water Superintendent. Gillette, Wyoming, is named after him.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1909, the six-masted schooner "Wyoming," the largest wooden schooner ever built, launched in Bath, Maine. The huge schooner was the last one launched on the East Coast of the United States.