Today in Wyoming history: In 1854, Edward Gillette was born in New Haven, Connecticut. He graduated from the Yale Scientific School in 1876 and took a job with the U.S. Geological Survey. He later became locating engineer and chief draftsman for the Rio Grande and Western Railway and later a surveyor and civil engineer for the Burlington and Missouri Railroad. He was married to the daughter of H.A. Coffeen, who at one time was Wyoming’s Congressman. He was elected Wyoming State Treasurer in 1907 and served until 1911. He also served as Wyoming Water Superintendent. Gillette, Wyoming, is named after him.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1909, the six-masted schooner "Wyoming," the largest wooden schooner ever built, launched in Bath, Maine. The huge schooner was the last one launched on the East Coast of the United States.


