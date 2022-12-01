...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County,
Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Platte
County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1869, Uinta County was created by the Territorial Legislature.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1892, John E. Osborne took the oath of office as Wyoming's third governor under strained circumstances, given Republican claims of voting irregularities following Amos Barber's defeat following the Johnson County War. Osborne's election was valid in spite of such protestations. He served one term as governor and declined renomination. He subsequently served a single term as Wyoming's congressman, and then served as assistant secretary of state in the Wilson Administration.
Osborne was a physician and is principally remembered in Wyoming for having had a pair of boots made from the skin of executed murderer George "Big Nose" Parrot, which he wore to his inaugural ball.