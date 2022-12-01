Today in Wyoming history: In 1869, Uinta County was created by the Territorial Legislature.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1892, John E. Osborne took the oath of office as Wyoming's third governor under strained circumstances, given Republican claims of voting irregularities following Amos Barber's defeat following the Johnson County War. Osborne's election was valid in spite of such protestations. He served one term as governor and declined renomination. He subsequently served a single term as Wyoming's congressman, and then served as assistant secretary of state in the Wilson Administration.


