Today in Wyoming history: In 1887, Henry Longabaugh (the Sundance Kid) was convicted of larceny in Sundance.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1956, a contract was signed for the construction of the first uranium processing mill in Wyoming.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus