Today in Wyoming history: In 1842, John C. Fremont's raft capsized in the rapids in what is now Fremont Canyon, dumping most of his party's scientific instruments.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 2010, Gov. Dave Freudenthal signed an executive order increasing protected sage grouse habitat by a net of 400,000 acres.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus