Today in Wyoming history: In 1916, the Stock Raising Homestead Act of 1916 became law. It allowed for 640 acres for ranching purposes but severed the surface ownership from the mineral ownership, which remained in the hands of the United States.
The Stock Raising Homestead Act of 1916 recognized the reality of Western homesteading, which was that smaller parcels of property were not sufficient for Western agricultural conditions. It was not the only such homestead act, however, and other acts likewise provided larger parcels than the original act. The 1916 act came in the decade that would see the greatest number of homesteads filed nationally.
Perhaps most significant, in some ways, was that the 1916 act also recognized the split estate, which showed that the United States was interested in being the mineral interest owner henceforth, a change from prior policies. 1916 was also a boom year in oil and gas production due to World War I, and the U.S. was effectively keeping an interest in that production. The split estate remains a major feature of western mineral law today.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1878, Camp Brown Wyoming was renamed Ft. Washakie. The change of name is remarkable in that it is the only instance of a Frontier Army post being renamed in honor of a Native American. Washakie, who was allied to the U.S., figured prominently in Wyoming as a Shoshone scout and was a war leader in both native wars and as the leader of Shoshone war parties in the field in support of the U.S. Army. Washakie had a role in Crook's 1876 expeditions. He would live into the 20th Century, dying in his 90s or 100s, depending upon which birth date is accepted.