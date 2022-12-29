Today in Wyoming history: In 1916, the Stock Raising Homestead Act of 1916 became law. It allowed for 640 acres for ranching purposes but severed the surface ownership from the mineral ownership, which remained in the hands of the United States.

The Stock Raising Homestead Act of 1916 recognized the reality of Western homesteading, which was that smaller parcels of property were not sufficient for Western agricultural conditions. It was not the only such homestead act, however, and other acts likewise provided larger parcels than the original act. The 1916 act came in the decade that would see the greatest number of homesteads filed nationally.

