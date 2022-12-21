Today in Wyoming history: In 1933, a bill to introduce a state income tax failed.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1978, the Downtown Cheyenne Historic District was added to the National Registry of Historic Places.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and Wheatland. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and Wheatland. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1933, a bill to introduce a state income tax failed.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1978, the Downtown Cheyenne Historic District was added to the National Registry of Historic Places.
(Thanks Wyoming Historical Society)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.