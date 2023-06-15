Today in Wyoming history: In 1853, a skirmish occurred at Fort Laramie over the attempted arrest of a Sioux who had fired a shot at a soldier during an argument. The incident resulted in the death of three Indians, but a larger disaster was averted, as Indian leaders convinced their fellows not to further engage, despite the fact that they grossly outnumbered the soldiers present.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1986, a special session of the legislature dealing with workers compensation came to an end.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus