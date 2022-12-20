Today in Wyoming history: In 1886, Territorial Governor George Baxter resigned. He had only been in office for a month.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1933, a bill to introduce a state income tax failed.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Some cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, Wheatland, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Sidney, and Kimball. * WHEN...Noon MST Wednesday until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. &&
(Thanks Wyoming Historical Society)
