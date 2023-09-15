Today in Wyoming history: In 1885, Governor Warren requested that federal troops, sent to Rock Springs following attacks on Chinese Miners, be withdrawn from that town.

In 1904, 1,000 sheep disemboweled by masked raiders in one of the raids of the Sheep War. This occurred near Daniel.

