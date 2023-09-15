Today in Wyoming history: In 1885, Governor Warren requested that federal troops, sent to Rock Springs following attacks on Chinese Miners, be withdrawn from that town.
In 1904, 1,000 sheep disemboweled by masked raiders in one of the raids of the Sheep War. This occurred near Daniel.
In 1966, Wyoming Public Radio went on the air.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1950, War Memorial Stadium opened.
In 1875, J.C. Penney Jr, founder of J.C. Penny's, which first opened its doors in Kemmerer, was born on this day in Hamilton Missouri.
(Thanks On This Day and Wyoming Historical Society)
