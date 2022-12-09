Today in Wyoming history: In 1890, a bill for the admission of Idaho and Wyoming as states was introduced into Congress.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1869, Territorial Gov. John Campbell signed a bill giving full suffrage and public rights to women in Wyoming. This was the first law passed in the U.S. explicitly granting to women the franchise. The bill provided that ""Every woman of the age of eighteen years residing in this territory, may, at every election cast her vote; and her right to the elective franchise and to hold office under the election laws of the territory shall be the same of electors." Campbell's comment, in signing the bill into law, was this: "I have the honor to inform the Council that I have approved 'An act to grant to the Women of Wyoming Territory the right of Suffrage and to hold office.'"


