Today in Wyoming history: In 1919, Game Warden Buxton was shot in the course of his duties.

Violence against Wyoming game wardens has been incredibly rare and very, very few have lost their lives in the performance of their duties. Buxton was one of them. Responding to reports of gunshots near Rock Springs, he encountered two individuals, and after informing one of them, Joe Omeye, that the hunting season was over, Buxton confiscated a rifle from him. Because it was a Sunday, Buxton responded to the incident with his wife.

