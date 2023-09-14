Today in Wyoming history: In 1919, Game Warden Buxton was shot in the course of his duties.
Violence against Wyoming game wardens has been incredibly rare and very, very few have lost their lives in the performance of their duties. Buxton was one of them. Responding to reports of gunshots near Rock Springs, he encountered two individuals, and after informing one of them, Joe Omeye, that the hunting season was over, Buxton confiscated a rifle from him. Because it was a Sunday, Buxton responded to the incident with his wife.
While putting the rifle in his car, Omeye shot him with a pistol that he'd been carrying concealed. The shot wounded Buxton, who called for his wife to give him his gun. Omeye then shot at Buxton's wife but missed, and she fled for help. Help arrived too late, and Buxton died on the way to the hospital.
Omeye was convicted of second degree murder and served only four years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary. After violating his parole, however, he was returned to prison to be released again in 1931.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1885, Governor Warren requested that federal troops, sent to Rock Springs following attacks on Chinese Miners, be withdrawn from that town.
In 1904, 1,000 sheep disemboweled by masked raiders in one of the raids of the Sheep War. This occurred near Daniel.
In 1966, Wyoming Public Radio went on the air.
(Thanks On This Day and Wyoming Historical Society)
