Today in Wyoming history: In 1933, the first Wyoming Highway patrolman assumed duties. The WYHP grew out of prohibition enforcement.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1899, the Wild Bunch robbed the Union Pacific Overland Flyer No. 1 near Wilcox, taking between $30,000 and $60,000. This robbery is famous in part for the large amount taken, but also for the destruction of a railcar by explosives, which were used to open a safe. This is depicted in the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

