...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with frequent gusts up to 75 MPH
expected. Wind gusts may occasionally exceed 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM MDT this morning until 3 PM MDT Wednesday. Brief
periods of strong winds will be possible this afternoon and
early evening due to showers and thunderstorms. A more intense
period of strong winds will develop overnight into early
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1919, the Apostol post office was established. Apostol would become Osage in 1920. (Thanks Wyoming State Library.)
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1877, Crazy Horse (Tȟašúŋke Witkó) and his followers, numbering 2,000 warriors, surrender. Crazy Horse had spent much, probably the overwhelming majority, of his free life in Wyoming, although he widely ranged throughout the region. He was present at the Grattan "Massacre" in 1854, at which time he would have been about 14 years old. He is believed to have participated in the Fetterman Fight and the Wagon Box Fight. He was a notable figure at Little BigHorn, fought in 1876. His 1877 surrender shows how far Sioux and Cheyenne fortunes had declined in less than a year.
(Thanks Wyoming State Library and Wyoming Historical Society)