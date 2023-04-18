Today in Wyoming history: In 1919, the Apostol post office was established. Apostol would become Osage in 1920. (Thanks Wyoming State Library.)

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1877, Crazy Horse (Tȟašúŋke Witkó) and his followers, numbering 2,000 warriors, surrender. Crazy Horse had spent much, probably the overwhelming majority, of his free life in Wyoming, although he widely ranged throughout the region. He was present at the Grattan "Massacre" in 1854, at which time he would have been about 14 years old. He is believed to have participated in the Fetterman Fight and the Wagon Box Fight. He was a notable figure at Little BigHorn, fought in 1876. His 1877 surrender shows how far Sioux and Cheyenne fortunes had declined in less than a year.

