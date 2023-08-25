Today in Wyoming history: In 2010, Gov. Dave Freudenthal signed an executive order increasing protected sage grouse habitat by a net of 400,000 acres.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1917, A new producing oil well came in at the Salt Creek Field. The field was highly active during World War I, and a regional oil boom also occurred, along with a horse boom, because of the war. There was, as a result, a great deal of construction in downtown Casper during this era.

