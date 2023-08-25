...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many
areas of slow moving or standing water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 852 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Eastern Albany, Northwestern Laramie
and Southwestern Platte Counties
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Today in Wyoming history: In 2010, Gov. Dave Freudenthal signed an executive order increasing protected sage grouse habitat by a net of 400,000 acres.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1917, A new producing oil well came in at the Salt Creek Field. The field was highly active during World War I, and a regional oil boom also occurred, along with a horse boom, because of the war. There was, as a result, a great deal of construction in downtown Casper during this era.
(Thanks Wyoming Historical Society)
