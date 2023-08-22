Today in Wyoming history: In 2016, Gov. Matt Mead announced three sport-shooting initiatives. The governor's website described them as follows:
1. The Open Ranges Initiative will facilitate locally led partnerships to increase access to public shooting ranges; 2. The Wyoming 100 Initiative will recognize the top 100 shooters in Wyoming; and 3. The Governor’s Match is a national 2-gun (semi-automatic rifle and pistol) match with some of the best competitors in the country featured.
The governor was joined by representatives of firearms companies from around Wyoming as he signed a proclamation declaring today as “Wyoming’s Day at the Range.”
“Wyoming is a firearms state and we are proud of that,” said Mead. “These initiatives promote safe shooting and participation in shooting sports — whether that’s hunting, target shooting or sanctioned competitions. Working with the Game and Fish Department, the National Rifle Association, the firearms industry and local governments we hope to open more opportunities for people to shoot safely.”
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1944, the landing gear of a B-17 collapsed at the Cheyenne Modification Center, but nobody was injured. Cheyenne is significant in the history of the B-17 as the Cheyenne Modification Center developed a special nose turret for the bomber which was known as the Cheyenne Turret.
(Thanks Wyoming Historical Society)
