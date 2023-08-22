Today in Wyoming history: In 2016, Gov. Matt Mead announced three sport-shooting initiatives. The governor's website described them as follows:

1. The Open Ranges Initiative will facilitate locally led partnerships to increase access to public shooting ranges; 2. The Wyoming 100 Initiative will recognize the top 100 shooters in Wyoming; and 3. The Governor’s Match is a national 2-gun (semi-automatic rifle and pistol) match with some of the best competitors in the country featured.

