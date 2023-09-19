Today in Wyoming history: In 1867, the printing of the Cheyenne Leader shifted from Denver to Cheyenne. The Leader was the first newspaper to be published in what later would become Wyoming.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 2006, the Heart Mountain Relocation Center was designated a National Historic Landmark.

