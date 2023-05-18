Today in Wyoming history: In 1874, Captain F. Van Vliet, Company C, 3rd Cavalry, who was, at that time stationed at Ft. Fetterman, Wyoming, wrote the Adjutant General requesting that his company be transferred because there was "... no opportunity for procuring fresh vegetables, and gardens are a failure. There is no female society for enlisted men ... the enlisted men of the company are leaving very much dissatisfied, as they look upon being held so long at this post as an unmerited punishment ... whenever men get to the railroad there are some desertions caused by dread of returning to this post ..."

Ft. Fetterman was a hardship post and had the highest rate of insanity in the Frontier Army.

