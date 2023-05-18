The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
West central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1215 PM MDT.
* At 1139 AM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Yellow Pine
Campground, or 8 miles east of Laramie, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Damaging tornado.
SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* Locations impacted include...
North Crow Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a
basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy
building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in
a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect
yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO...OBSERVED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
West central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1215 PM MDT.
* At 1136 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles
northeast of University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, or 11
miles northeast of Laramie, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Laramie, Tie City Campground, North Crow Campground, Horse Creek
and Yellow Pine Campground.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 315 and
323.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
A weak cold front moved through southeast Wyoming last night which
allowed for Canadian high pressure to build into the area. Along
with this Canadian high pressure, areas of smoke from Canadian
Wildfires has begun to seep into southeast Wyoming. This smoke
has been fairly dense especially along and east of the I-25
corridor where the visibility had dropped below one mile at times
this morning around Torrington. The smoke will continue to spread
south and west through the remainder of the day and tonight.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
Today in Wyoming history: In 1874, Captain F. Van Vliet, Company C, 3rd Cavalry, who was, at that time stationed at Ft. Fetterman, Wyoming, wrote the Adjutant General requesting that his company be transferred because there was "... no opportunity for procuring fresh vegetables, and gardens are a failure. There is no female society for enlisted men ... the enlisted men of the company are leaving very much dissatisfied, as they look upon being held so long at this post as an unmerited punishment ... whenever men get to the railroad there are some desertions caused by dread of returning to this post ..."
Ft. Fetterman was a hardship post and had the highest rate of insanity in the Frontier Army.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1902 the first Carnegie Library in the United States, the Laramie County Library, opened.
(Thanks On This Day and Wyoming Historical Society)