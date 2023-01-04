...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Today in Wyoming history: In 1925, the bank, hotel and Odd Fellows Hall in Hulett were destroyed by fire.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1904, a stage play based on Owen Wister's novel The Virginian opened on Broadway in New York. This is remarkable in that the novel had been written only two years earlier, showing the enormous popularity of what is, to some degree, the archetype of the Western novel. The book, and hence the play, is set entirely in Wyoming, and is loosely based on the strife in Wyoming's cattle industry of the 1880s and 1890s.
(Thanks On This Day and Wyoming Historical Society)