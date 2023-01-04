Today in Wyoming history: In 1925, the bank, hotel and Odd Fellows Hall in Hulett were destroyed by fire.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1904, a stage play based on Owen Wister's novel The Virginian opened on Broadway in New York. This is remarkable in that the novel had been written only two years earlier, showing the enormous popularity of what is, to some degree, the archetype of the Western novel. The book, and hence the play, is set entirely in Wyoming, and is loosely based on the strife in Wyoming's cattle industry of the 1880s and 1890s.

