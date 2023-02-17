Today in Wyoming history: In 1933, Craig Thomas was born in Cody. Thomas served as Congressman from 1989 to 1995 and Senator from Wyoming from 1995 until his death in 2007.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1931, Gov. Frank C. Emerson died in office of pneumonia at age 48, and Alonzo M. Clark became governor of Wyoming.

