6-8 p.m. What’s your story? Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.