Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7 day pass. Support our 2nd Amendment rights at your local gun show. Browse new and used guns, accessories, survival supplies and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-670-4136
Musical Story Time2 p.m. A free musical storytime with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians where storyteller Jenny Wacker will present “I, Crocodile for Flute, Violin, Cello” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit for Flute, Clarinet, Bassoon.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ernie November concert
7 p.m. Suggested $10 donation. A Colorado heavy riff invasion. Old Skin, Nightwraith and Cloud Catcher crush Ernie November like a heavy metal avalanche. Bringing a killer and unique blend of cosmic, psychedelic rock, sludge and extreme metal all to one show. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Tomorrow
Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show, Day 29 a.m.-2 p.m. $7 day pass. Support our 2nd Amendment rights at your local gun show. Browse new and used guns, accessories, survival supplies and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-670-4136
Monday
MLK March
11:30 a.m. Assemble at the Depot Plaza to gather for a march to the Capitol Building in celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will be a short program following the march at the Capitol Building. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 605-484-0879
