7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
MUSH! With Noggin the Sled Dog and Her Human
6:30-8 p.m. Have you ever wondered what it feels like to ride the runners behind a team of dogs? Steering a loaded sled through mountainous terrain while crossing the vast Alaskan tundra? Learn what it takes to care for a team of Alaskan huskies as musher Karen Land will answer these questions and more when she and Noggin the Alaskan husky visit the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
