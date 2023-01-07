— 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
— 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Awesome Anatomy.” This Family Day is about all the awesome ways our bodies function. From jumping really high to creating beautiful art, we have a lot to thank our bodies for. Learn all about how your body works and what you can do to take good care of it. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Tomorrow
Hat Bar @ Black Tooth
— 10 a.m. $65. A private hat bar in partnership with Wild J Trading. Customize your own hat with unique accessories. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Poetry Open Mic
— 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Monday
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
— Through-Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
— 11:30 a.m. The program will be with Susie on the History of Cookbooks and What a Cookbook Is. Reservations $25. Please call 307-632-2814 by Jan. 6. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
