– 5-8 p.m. Drop in wearing your comfiest clothes to meet fellow Wrimos, face off in a word war at 7 p.m., and get your novel off to a great start. Refreshments will be provided, and outside food and drink are allowed. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Dia de los Muertos: A History of Migration and Legacy
– 6:30 p.m. Join the Cheyenne Depot Museum for a traditional performance from local dancers and musicians Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol, followed by a lecture from Virginia Sanchez in the Depot lobby. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Tomorrow
Taco Wars
– 4:30-7 p.m. Help Black Tooth Brewing Co. celebrate Dia de Los Muertos by spending time with family and friends, eating tacos and drinking a new craft beer. There will be multiple taco trucks featured in the event; all competing for best pork taco. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Rodney Carrington @ the Civic Center
– 7 p.m. $49.50-$200. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums that have sold more than 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artist Guild November Show
– Through Nov. 25, 11:30 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 pm. Saturday. This month's show feature's two themes – "Pop of Color" and the yearly Veterans Art Show, allowing two free entries for military vets. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
ArtFest
– Through Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy painting, photography, sculpture and more by artists age 50+ at the 23rd Annual ArtFest. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
