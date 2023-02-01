Cheyenne Creativity Center Open House and Reception
5-8 p.m. Free. Arts Cheyenne's new Creativity Center will be the featured venue for the February Artwalk. Learn all about The Center, see an exhibition of many local artists and enjoy food to the sound of local music. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Blue Door Arts' First Friday ArtWalk
5-8 p.m. Free. The gallery will be showing the work of three jewelry artists – Dave Rowswell, Sandy Bordson and Lizz White. Friday night music by Bill Bailey and Nancy McKenzie. The show continues on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
