Today
Audubon Field Trip
Leave at 8 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot. Take a free visit to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. Participants will drive the refuge’s loop road looking for bison, prairie dogs, bald eagles, and other raptors and wintering birds. Registration is free but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024
High Altitude Gardening 101: Flower Seed Starting
1-3 p.m. You don’t have to wait until the last frost to get flower seeds started. Learn what different ornamental seeds need to sprout and how you can get a jump on growing a beautiful garden by planting flower seeds in the dead of winter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Performance
7 p.m. Free. A performance by the local youth symphony. Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Rodney Carrington @ Civic Center
7 p.m. Rodney Carrington is a multitalented comedian, actor and writer who has recorded eight major record label comedy albums selling over 3 million copies. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
CLTP presents "Anne of Green Gables"
7:30 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery's enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen's Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
CLTP presents "Anne of Green Gables"
2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery's enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen's Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458